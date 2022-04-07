Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

