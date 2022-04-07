Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE JNPR opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $194,702.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock worth $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

