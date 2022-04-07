Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.01 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of News by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of News by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of News by 676.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NWSA opened at $21.67 on Thursday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.32.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

