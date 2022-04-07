Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 180.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

