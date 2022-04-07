Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 2,904 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $9,860,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG opened at $113.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.47 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.34%.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.