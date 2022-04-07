Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 4,672 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,396,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CubeSmart by 749.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 31,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CUBE stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.12.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

