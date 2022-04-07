Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,285,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $738,964,000 after purchasing an additional 88,777 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,433,000 after acquiring an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 778,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62,347 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average of $74.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.69.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

