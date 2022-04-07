Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $1.06 Million Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEA opened at $130.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $127.91 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.31 and its 200-day moving average is $167.49.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.87.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

