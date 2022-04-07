ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.85

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.93. ImmuCell shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 6,963 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -916.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 21.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmuCell during the third quarter worth $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

