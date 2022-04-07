ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.85

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as high as $9.93. ImmuCell shares last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 6,963 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -916.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.
ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.
ImmuCell Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICCC)
ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.
