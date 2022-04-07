Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Trading Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $61.76 and last traded at $62.08. 786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 266,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.59.

Specifically, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $28,701.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $655,723.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,761 shares of company stock worth $4,278,970 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.38.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth $950,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Impinj in the third quarter valued at $10,295,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

