Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

