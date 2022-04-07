Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 195 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 195 ($2.56). Approximately 145,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 243,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of £569.90 million and a PE ratio of 8.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 191.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In other news, insider James Beaumont sold 40,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £78,995.84 ($103,601.10). Also, insider Richard Smith purchased 15,000 shares of Industrials REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £28,800 ($37,770.49).

About Industrials REIT (LON:MLI)

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

