Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.30

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.30 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,481,834 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.
About Inland Homes (LON:INL)
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.