Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.30

Shares of Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.30 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 40 ($0.52). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54), with a volume of 1,481,834 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

About Inland Homes (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.