Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOSP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.27. 227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,566. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.18. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IOSP shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other Innospec news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

