Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Stock Price Down 1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.40. Approximately 970 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $2,832,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the fourth quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 219.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter.

