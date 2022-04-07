Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The stock had a trading volume of 165,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

