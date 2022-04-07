Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 7.6%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 240,331 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,649,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $762.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17,104.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.49%. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,369,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,528,000 after buying an additional 197,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,164 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,756,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 455,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

