Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Acquires $95,400.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,239 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,160,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,032 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

