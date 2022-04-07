Insider Buying: Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Acquires $95,400.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,239 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,160,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,032 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.
About Alight (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
