Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Acquires $65,600.00 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AOMR stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $92,432,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $25,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

