Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Acquires $65,600.00 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Morgan bought 4,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $65,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AOMR stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.27). Analysts forecast that Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $92,432,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth $25,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angel Oak Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Angel Oak Mortgage from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angel Oak Mortgage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
