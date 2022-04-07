Insider Buying: Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Major Shareholder Buys $31,915.73 in Stock

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 17,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Karen Singer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Karen Singer bought 913 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $1,652.53.

On Monday, March 14th, Karen Singer bought 491 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $864.16.

On Thursday, February 24th, Karen Singer bought 26,143 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $46,273.11.

On Friday, February 4th, Karen Singer bought 12,598 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $23,306.30.

On Monday, January 31st, Karen Singer bought 162,322 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of Evolving Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30.

Shares of Evolving Systems stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Evolving Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 million, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evolving Systems in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kokino LLC bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless carrier and consumer financial service markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM/eSIM activation solution.

