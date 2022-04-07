Insider Buying: Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL) Insider Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sezzle Inc. (ASX:SZL – Get Rating) insider Paul Lahiff purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$42,000.00 ($31,578.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.99.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides a payments platform that facilitates payments between consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

