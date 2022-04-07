Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $19,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AFL opened at $65.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $66.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 75.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

