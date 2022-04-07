Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $109,885.49 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BEAM stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
