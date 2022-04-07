Insider Selling: Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Insider Sells $109,885.49 in Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BEAM stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $138.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after purchasing an additional 542,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

