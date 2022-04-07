Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,388,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

