Insider Selling: Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $129,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of BRX opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after buying an additional 4,493,274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $75,388,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,956,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,502 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 630.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,130,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 975,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
