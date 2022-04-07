Insider Selling: Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) CEO Sells $7,767,945.90 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $198.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.19 and a 200 day moving average of $221.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

