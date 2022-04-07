Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 8,137 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $331,257.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,500 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $100,375.00.

Shares of NRC traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 23,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,986. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 47.12%. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Research by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 918,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in National Research by 3,366.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Research by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in National Research by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

National Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.