Insider Selling: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) CEO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

LOVE stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 512,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.44. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $95.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lovesac by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 862,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,184,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 543.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

About Lovesac (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.