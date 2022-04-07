Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $117.58. The company has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,790,308,000 after buying an additional 572,891 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after buying an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after buying an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $919,293,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PGR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.
Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progressive (PGR)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.