Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells 483 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lee Shavel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $94,812.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $220.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.95. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

