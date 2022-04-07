Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 308.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 77.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 78,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,078 shares during the last quarter.

SCO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.65. 9,008,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160,132. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

