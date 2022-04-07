Insight 2811 Inc. Invests $313,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,247 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,061,000 after acquiring an additional 73,566 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the period. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.70. 10,477,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,054,701. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

