Insight 2811 Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Insight 2811 Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,439. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $105.95. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $108.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

