Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 741 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Insight 2811 Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 587,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 28.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $50,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.99 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

