Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
ISPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
In other Inspirato news, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $670,141.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Scot Sellers sold 84,432 shares of Inspirato stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $852,763.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.
Inspirato Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
