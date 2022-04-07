Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.30 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $159.18 and a 1 year high of $286.29.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,143 shares of company stock worth $10,173,826 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.