Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Inspired Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of INSE stock opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 231,551 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

