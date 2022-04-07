Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Integra Resources from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Integra Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Integra Resources by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its position in Integra Resources by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 257,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

