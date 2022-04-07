Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $25.80 Average PT from Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth approximately $4,342,000.

IAS traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.23. The company had a trading volume of 427,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

