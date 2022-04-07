Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,176,000 after buying an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,997,000 after purchasing an additional 155,402 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,547. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

