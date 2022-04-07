International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,269. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

