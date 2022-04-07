International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,719 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of International Paper worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in International Paper by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

