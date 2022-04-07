International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) Insider Gary Thompson Buys 50,000 Shares

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) insider Gary Thompson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($68,196.72).

Shares of LON:IPF opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.37) on Thursday. International Personal Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 85.30 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 158 ($2.07). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 112.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.14. The company has a market capitalization of £232.03 million and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

