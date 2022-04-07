Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 251.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,567 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $291.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.44.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.