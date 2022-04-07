Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.79

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 615,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.