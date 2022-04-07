Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.79

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.81, with a volume of 1703 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
