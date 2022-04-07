Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.60

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 51532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

