Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,632,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the period.

SPHQ stock opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

