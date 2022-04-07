Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 1,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.26.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
