Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $105.55 and last traded at $105.55. Approximately 27,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 33,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLTL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

