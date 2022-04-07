Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Investar alerts:

Shares of ISTR opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last 90 days. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Investar by 28.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in Investar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 491,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Investar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.