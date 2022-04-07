Investors Purchase High Volume of Guidewire Software Call Options (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 1,297 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $92.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

